Former Broncos RB Ronnie Hillman dies at 31

DENVER (AP) — Running back Ronnie Hillman, who was part of the Denver Broncos team that won Super Bowl 50, has died. He was 31. Hillman’s family posted on his Instagram account Wednesday that he was diagnosed with a rare form of kidney cancer called renal medullary carcinoma and was under hospice care. The family later posted that he died surrounded by family and close friends. The Broncos have expressed their condolences on social media. Hillman was picked by the Broncos in the third round of the 2012 draft following a standout career at San Diego State.

