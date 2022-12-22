Jets’ Quinnen Williams active, Jags’ Travon Walker sidelined

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — New York Jets Pro Bowl defensive tackle Quinnen Williams will play against the Jacksonville Jaguars after a calf injury sidelined him last Sunday. Williams was selected to his first career Pro Bowl on Wednesday and leads the Jets with a career-high 11 sacks. The Jaguars will be without rookie outside linebacker Travon Walker, the first overall pick in this year’s draft, for the second straight game because of a high ankle sprain. Jacksonville previously ruled out left tackle Cam Robinson, who tore the meniscus in his right knee against Dallas.

