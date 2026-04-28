Protect your pup: Local Vets emphasize pet vaccinations amid Parvo Awareness Day

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — April 28 marks National Parvo Awareness Day, and Eastern Idaho veterinarians are sounding the alarm: 90% of all Canine Parvovirus cases are fatal without proper treatment.

Canine Parvovirus (CPV) is a highly contagious disease that is spread from dog to dog by direct or indirect contact with their feces. It damages the lining of a dog’s intestines, which makes it hard to absorb nutrients and allows bacteria to enter the bloodstream. This can quickly lead to severe dehydration, infection, and shock.

Common Symptoms

Severe, often bloody diarrhea

Vomiting

Loss of appetite

Lethargy (extreme tiredness)

Fever or low body temperature

Rapid weight loss and dehydration

Symptoms usually appear 3–7 days after exposure and can worsen quickly.

"Parvovirus is, a virus that hijacks very quickly replicating cells," Veterinarian Adam Peterson, of Skyline Animal Hospital, stated. "the easiest place to find those are in puppies. And the most common is within the gut lining of puppies."

So the dogs with the most risk of catching the virus are puppies. However, unvaccinated dogs can carry and spread the disease to at risk puppies.

There’s no direct cure for the virus itself. Treatment focuses on supportive care, often at a veterinary hospital:

IV fluids to combat dehydration

Medications to control vomiting and diarrhea

Antibiotics to prevent secondary infections

Early treatment greatly improves survival chances.

"So treating for parvo versus vaccinating for parvo or like two totally different things," Peterson said. "It's like, it's like paying to get your oil changed on time or having your engine blow out because you did."

The best protection is vaccination. Puppies receive a series of shots starting around 6–8 weeks and Adult dogs will need follow up shots, at your vet's discretion. Keep your pet safe and healthy by getting them vaccinated and taking them to their vet.