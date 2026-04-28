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Local Forecast

Isolated PM showers and thunderstorms with another Freeze Warning posted for early Wednesday

KIFI
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Published 3:37 PM

We’re looking for some isolated snow and rain showers for late Tuesday, with some freezing overnight temperatures settling in. Partly cloudy overnight with a low temperature around 30° for the Snake River Plain. Light winds will be out of the southwest around 5-10 mph.  

FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM WEDNESDAY: Sub-freezing temperatures 25 to 32 degrees expected. For the Shoshone/Lava Beds, Lower Snake River Plain, and Upper Snake River Plain. From 3 AM to 9 AM MDT Wednesday. Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. 

For Wednesday, there is a slight chance of an afternoon shower and thunderstorm, with slightly warmer daytime temperatures. Partly cloudy skies, with high temperatures near 60°.  

Thursday, will be more of the same with increasing afternoon clouds and a chance of an isolated thunderstorm. High temperatures for the Snake River Plain will reach into the lower to mid 60’s.  

Friday, look for Sunny and warmer temperatures with a high near 67°. 

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Michael Coats

Michael is Chief Meteorologist for Local News 8.

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