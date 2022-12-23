Haliburton hits winning 3, scores 43 as Pacers beat Heat

MIAMI (AP) — Tyrese Haliburton hit a 3-pointer in the final seconds and finished with a career-high 43 points, helping the Indiana Pacers to a 111-108 win over the Miami Heat. Haliburton’s winning shot with just over four seconds left was his team-record 10th 3-pointer of the game. The Heat rallied from a 12-point deficit early in the fourth quarter and tied it at 108 on Tyler Herro’s 3-pointer with 10 seconds left. Buddy Hield finished with 21 points and Jalen Smith had 14 points and 11 rebounds for the Pacers. Herro scored 28 points, Kyle Lowry had 21 and Jimmy Butler 20 for Miami. Butler sat out the fourth quarter because of a sprained right ankle. The Heat have lost three of four at home.

