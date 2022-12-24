Panthers run past Lions 37-23, maintain division title hopes

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — D’Onta Foreman ran for a career-high 165 yards and a touchdown, and the Carolina Panthers racked up a franchise record 320 yards on the ground to beat the Detroit Lions 37-23. The Panthers improved to 6-9 and can would win the NFC South title with victories in their final two games. Chubba Hubbard added 125 yards rushing for Carolina. Sam Darnold completed 15 of 22 passes for 250 yards and a touchdown and ran for a score to improve to 3-1 as Carolina’s starting QB. Jared Goff threw three touchdown passes for Detroit, which had won six of its previous seven games to move into playoff contention.

