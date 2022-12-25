Mayfield, Akers lead Rams’ 51-14 blowout of Wilson’s Broncos
By GREG BEACHAM
AP Sports Writer
INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Rams routed the Denver Broncos 51-14 for their second victory since mid-October. Baker Mayfield threw two touchdown passes to Tyler Higbee and Cam Akers rushed for 118 yards and three more scores. Larrell Murchison made 2 1/2 of the Rams’ six sacks of Russell Wilson. Wilson passed for 214 yards with three interceptions for Denver in his return from a one-game absence with a concussion. It was the Rams’ first 50-point performance under Sean McVay since a 54-51 victory over Kansas City in 2018.