Georgia’s Bennett needs 2 wins for rare back-to-back titles

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett needs two College Football Playoff wins to achieve rare back-to-back national championships. It would be an especially impressive accomplishment for a former walk-on. The No. 1 Bulldogs will play No. 4 Ohio State in the CFP Peach Bowl semifinal. No team has won consecutive championships in the first eight years with the CFP. Alabama quarterback A.J. McCarron won back-to-back BCS national championships in the 2011 and 2012 seasons. Before that, the last quarterback to win two straight titles was Nebraska’s Tommie Frazier in 1994-95. Bennett says he understands why back-to-back titles are so rare.

