AP source: Titans start Dobbs, not Willis at QB vs. Dallas

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A person familiar with the situation says that the Tennessee Titans will start Joshua Dobbs at quarterback Thursday night against the Dallas Cowboys instead of rookie Malik Willis. The Titans’ third-round pick out of Liberty had been expected to make his fourth start with veteran Ryan Tannehill among eight declared out for this game. The person familiar with the decision told The Associated Press that the Titans will start Dobbs. He was signed off Detroit’s practice squad Dec. 21. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the move has not been announced.

