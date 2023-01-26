Ballroom shooting victims planned for night of fun, dancing

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Those killed when a gunman opened fire at a Los Angeles’ area dance hall are being remembered by friends and family for the zest for life that brought them out that night to celebrate the Lunar New Year. Eleven people were killed when a gunman opened fire on Saturday night at the Star Ballroom Dance Studio, a dance hall in Monterey Park that is popular with older Asian Americans. Among those killed were 70-year-old Diana Tom. In a statement her family says she was a “hard-working mother, wife and grandmother who loved to dance.”

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.