2023 Grammy Awards score ratings rebound

Starting the party with Bad Bunny seemed to have been a good call for the Grammys.

With over 12.4 million viewers tuning into Sunday’s ceremony, ratings for the program rose 30% from last year. The show, back at its usual home in the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, reclaimed its ranking as music’s biggest night with its best ratings since 2020, per Nielsen data.

Those who watched likely weren’t disappointed, as many memorable moments helped power a highly entertaining program.

Viewers saw Beyoncé break a major record as she became the most awarded artist in Grammy history with her hit album “Renaissance” producing four wins. The victories pushed her over the threshold, with her 32 total Grammy wins surpassing the previous record holder, conductor Georg Solti (31 wins).

While album of the year went to Harry Styles, Bad Bunny scored a win for best música urbana album for his 2022 hit album “Un Verano Sin Ti” and opened Sunday’s show with a high-energy performance that got Taylor Swift up on her feet and dancing in the aisles.

To further cement the improved viewer experience of Sunday’s ceremony, the celebration of 50 years of hip-hop electrified viewers with appearances from over 20 iconic artists in a mid-show medley that breathed life into the broadcast.

Busta Rhymes, Method Man, Queen Latifah, Missy Elliot, Run DMC, Salt-N-Peppa and more performed during the high-energy medley.

The Grammys ceremony also reached its largest live-streaming audience in history on Sunday, up 33% from last year across Paramount+ and other CBS streaming platforms, according to a press release from CBS. The show also dominated social media with 53 million social video clips of Grammys content consumed as of Monday morning.

Of course, someone probably owes Ben Affleck a fruit basket for that uptick in social media shares.

