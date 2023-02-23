Skip to Content
AP Utah
By
Published 8:56 PM

Jones, Barnes lead Southern Utah over UT Arlington 86-76

KIFI

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Tevian Jones scored 21 points, Dee Barnes added 20 and Southern Utah defeated UT Arlington 86-76 on Thursday night.

Jones made two 3-pointers and all nine of his free throws for the Thunderbirds (19-9, 11-4 Western Athletic Conference). Barnes hit 7 of 10 shots, including all four of his 3-point tries, and grabbed six rebounds. Drake Allen finished with 17 points and eight assists.

Aaron Johnson-Cash and Marion Humphrey both scored 17 to lead the Mavericks (10-18, 5-10). Johnson-Cash had four assists and Humphrey handed out five. Kyron Gibson tallied 13 points, four assists and three steals.

NEXT UP

Both teams play on Saturday. Southern Utah visits Sam Houston, while UT Arlington hosts Utah Tech.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Article Topic Follows: AP Utah

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content