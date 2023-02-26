Michelle Yeoh makes SAG Awards history with ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ win

By Alli Rosenbloom, CNN

Much like her “Everything Everywhere All at Once” character, Michelle Yeoh has become an unstoppable force — especially as she traipses through the 2023 awards circuit.

In her latest triumph, Yeoh made history on Sunday night at the Screen Actors Guild Awards when she won the award for outstanding performance by a female actor in a leading role, becoming the first Asian woman to win in that category.

Yeoh won for her performance as Evelyn Wang in the 2022 film “Everything Everywhere All at Once.”

“This is not just for me, this is for every little girl that looks like me,” she said in her speech.

Yeoh went on to thank her fellow actors for the honor, saying they’re all here because they love what they do. In a moment of levity, the star let various profanities slip mid-speech while the lively crowd laughed and cheered her on.

“Thank you for giving me a seat at the table because so many of us need this. We want to be seen, we want to be heard. And tonight, you have shown us that it is possible, and I am grateful,” she said. In one last special shout out, Yeoh thanked her mom, whom she said would be “eternally grateful” to see her win the award.

“Everything Everywhere All at Once” had a huge night at the SAG Awards, winning the ceremony’s top award for outstanding performance by a cast in a motion picture. In addition to Yeoh, co-stars Jamie Lee Curtis and Ke Huy Quan also won awards in their respective categories.

Quan, like Yeoh, made history on Sunday as well, becoming the first Asian male to win a supporting actor award in the film category.

The movie has also earned 11 Oscar nominations, including for best picture and Yeoh for best actress. Yeoh took home a Golden Globe award for her performance in the film last month.

