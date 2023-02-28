Ex-UN official: Haitians must be part of solution to chaos

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Award-winning Haitian broadcaster Michele Montas, who was exiled three times and served as spokesperson for the former United Nations secretary-general, follows the chaos in her country every day from her apartment in New York. She has a simple answer to why peace remains elusive and violence is worsening in the country: Haitians were never part of any solution. Montas said in an AP interview that this was the main reason all foreign interventions and aid efforts have largely failed, including after the devastating 2010 earthquake where lives were saved but there wasn’t help rebuilding the country. Montas said the problem is the same today.

