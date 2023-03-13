IS claims bombing at Shiite center in northern Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD (AP) — The Islamic State group has claimed responsibility for a bombing over the weekend at a cultural center run by the minority Shiite community in northern Afghanistan. The center belonging to the Hazaras in Balkh province was targeted on Saturday, during an event honoring local journalists. At least one person was killed and eight were wounded. The regional affiliate of IS — known as the Islamic State in Khorasan Province — is a key rival of the Taliban and has frequently targeted members of Afghanistan’s Shiite minority. The militant group has increased its attacks in Afghanistan since the Taliban takeover of the country in August 2021.

