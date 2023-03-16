Proposed 6-week abortion ban advances in Florida legislature
By BRENDAN FARRINGTON
Associated Press
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A proposed six-week abortion ban is advancing in Florida, where Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis has indicated support for the restrictions as he prepares a potential presidential run. The legislation received overwhelming approval from a Florida House committee Thursday as even Democrats acknowledged there’s nothing they can do to stop it from eventually becoming law. The proposal is moving along while a 15-week abortion ban signed into law by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis last year is still being challenged. The new proposal would only go into effect if the current law is upheld and would would make it a crime to provide an abortion past six weeks’ gestational age.