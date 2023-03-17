Ex-Tennessee lawmaker asks judge to withdraw guilty plea

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A former Tennessee state senator accused of violating federal campaign finance laws is seeking to withdraw his guilty plea. Attorneys for Brian Kelsey on Friday argued that he initially did so with “unsure heart and confused mind.” Late last year, Kelsey entered a guilty plea in front of a federal judge in the case related to his failed 2016 congressional campaign. Kelsey had previously pleaded not guilty, but changed his mind shortly after his co-defendant, Nashville social club owner Joshua Smith, pleaded guilty. U.S. attorneys have requested two weeks to respond to Friday’s motion while also asking the court to continue with sentencing hearings scheduled to take place later this year.

