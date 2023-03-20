Review says London police racist, misogynistic, homophobic

LONDON (AP) — An independent review says London police have lost the confidence of the public because of deep-seated racism, misogyny and homophobia. The report released Tuesday was commissioned after a young woman was raped and killed by a serving officer. The report says the Metropolitan Police Service, ust “change itself” or risk being broken up. The Metropolitan Police has more than 34,000 officers and is Britain’s biggest police force. The findings ratchet up the pressure for a major overhaul of the forcee after a series of scandals involving its treatment of women and minorities.

