Rights group urges eastern Libya to free signer, blogger

CAIRO (AP) — Human Rights Watch has urged authorities in eastern Libya to release a singer and a blogger arrested allegedly for violating a widely-criticized cybercrime law. The group says Monday that both women, popular folk singer Ahlam al-Yamani and blogger Haneen al-Abdali, were arrested in February on charges of violating “honor and public morals.” They have since been held for allegedly violating the anti-cybercrime law that the east-based parliament adopted in September. U.N.-backed investigators on Libya and other global rights groups criticized the law, which carries potential prison terms of up to 15 years.

