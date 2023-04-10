Australia suspends WTO case against China on barley tariffs

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia has suspended a complaint to the World Trade Organization in a bid to reopen the Chinese market to Australian barley for the first time in three years. It’s the new government’s latest step toward repairing relations with Beijing. China effectively closed its doors to Australian barley in May 2020 by imposing an 80% tariff. The previous government responded by challenging the tariff in the Geneva-based trade body. On Tuesday, Foreign Minister Penny Wong said China agreed to review its duties on the grain over three or four months. Australia has suspended its WTO dispute for that period. The Chinese Embassy in Australia did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

