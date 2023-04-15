Gunmen shoot up resort in central Mexico, killing 7 people

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Authorities in central Mexico say a band of gunmen invaded a resort where dozens of vacationers were spending the weekend and opened fire, killing six adults and a 7-year-old, authorities said. Officials in the Cortazar municipality in Guanajuato state say an eighth person was seriously wounded in the attack at the La Palma resort Saturday. The statement did not speculate on a possible motive. After the shooting, the attackers destroyed the spa shop and took the security cameras before fleeing. Guanajuato is an agricultural and industrial hub that has been Mexico’s most violent state for years as a result of turf wars among various drug gangs.

