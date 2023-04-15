Mexico, US searching for 3 missing Americans in Pacific

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The Mexican navy is searching with the assistance of the U.S. Coast Guard for three U.S. men who went missing early this month while sailing in the Pacific near Mazatlan in western Mexico. The Secretariat of the Navy confirmed Saturday that elements of Mexico’s navy are participating in the operation. The Coast Guard says the men were on the 44-foot sailboat Ocean Bound when they were last heard from on April 4. It says the trio had planned to stop in Cabo San Lucas at the southern tip of Mexico’s Baja California peninsula April 6 to take on supplies and report before continuing their voyage to San Diego. But the Coast Guard says there is no record of them arriving and there hasn’t been any communication from them.

