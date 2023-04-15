Police: 5 people shot, 2 dead at Honolulu chicken fight

Two victims died after five people were shot during an altercation at a late-night chicken fight Friday in Honolulu. KHON-TV reports Honolulu police responded to a call about shots fired just past midnight Friday and were searching Saturday for a suspect believed to be in his 20s who allegedly shot the others who were attending the event. KHON reports police say a 59-year-old woman and a 34-year-old male were pronounced dead after arriving at a hospital. The station reports three men aged 38, 40 and 57 sustained gunshot wounds but were treated and released from a hospital.

By The Associated Press

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.