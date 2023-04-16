Louisville shooter fires into park crowd; 2 dead, 4 wounded

Police say an unidentified suspect fired a gun into a crowd of hundreds in a Kentucky park, leaving two people dead and four wounded Saturday night. Police were called around 9 p.m. to Chickasaw Park in Louisville. Louisville Metro Police Department Deputy Chief Paul Humphrey says someone began shooting into a large group of people, hitting at least six. There were no suspects in custody immediately after the shooting and police have asked anyone with information to contact investigators. Mayor Craig Greenberg says the city has suffered “an unspeakable week of tragedy” following the Saturday shooting and the deaths five days earlier of five Louisville bank employees, who were killed by a gunman who was livestreaming the shooting online and was killed by police.

By The Associated Press

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.