US sails warship through Taiwan Strait after China’s drills

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — The United States Navy has sailed a warship through the Taiwan Strait in its first known transit since China carried out a large encirclement exercise around Taiwan. The U.S. 7th Fleet said the transit through the strait by the USS Milius on Sunday was routine. Last week, China concluded air and sea drills in the strait that were intended as retaliation for Taiwan’s President Tsai Ing-wen meeting with U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy on a visit to the U.S. earlier this month. China claims Taiwan is its own territory. A Chinese official earlier said its drills simulating an encirclement of Taiwan were intended as a “serious warning” to pro-independence politicians on the self-governing island and their foreign supporters.

