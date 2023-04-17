Odd spiral appears amid northern lights in Alaska night sky
By MARK THIESSEN
Associated Press
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Northern light enthusiasts got a surprise mixed in with the green bands of light dancing in the Alaska skies: A light baby blue spiral resembling a galaxy appeared amid the aurora for a few minutes. The cause early Saturday morning was a little more mundane than an alien invasion or the appearance of a portal to the far reaches of the universe. It was simply excess fuel that had been released from a SpaceX rocket that launched from California about three hours before the spiral appeared. The fuel turned to ice, and then the water vapor reflected the sunlight in the atmosphere, causing the spiral to be visible for those in the dark below.