Alabama police ask partygoers for images from birthday melee

DADEVILLE, Ala (AP) — Authorities with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency have not announced any arrests as of Tuesday in the weekend shooting that killed four and left 32 injured. Officials leading the investigation last communicated their progress Monday, when they said special agents were still gathering and examining information. They renewed calls for anyone with information about the shootings to come forward. A melee was set off Saturday night at the Mahogany Masterpiece dance studio in Dadeville when gunfire erupted at a Sweet 16 birthday party. The small town lies about an hour’s drive northeast of Montgomery.

