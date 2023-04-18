Italy captures brown bear that fatally mauled runner

ROME (AP) — Authorities in northern Italy have captured a bear that fatally mauled a runner and became the focus of a battle over what to do with Italy’s growing brown bear population. Officials in Trento announced Tuesday that the bear had been captured overnight. Andrea Papi was killed while out on a mountain training run between April 5-6. The Trento provincial authorities ordered the bear killed. But an animal rights group appealed to an administrative court which suspended the order on April 11. The bear was born to two bears brought to Italy from Slovenia two decades ago as part of a European program to repopulate the brown bear population that two decades ago had been dwindling. But it has now rebounded and is increasingly having encounters with the human population.

