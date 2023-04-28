California man guilty of killing 3 after ‘ding dong’ prank

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — A Southern California man accused of killing three 16-year-old boys by intentionally ramming their car after they played a doorbell-ringing prank on him has been found guilty of murder. Anurag Chandra was convicted in a Riverside County courtroom Friday of three counts of first-degree murder and three counts of attempted murder. Prosecutors say in January 2020, the teens played a game of “ding dong ditch” during which one boy rang Chandra’s doorbell, exposed his buttocks and fled. Chandra, who didn’t know the teens, testified he’d had 12 beers and was furious over the prank. Authorities say he chased and intentionally struck the boys’ car, which crashed into a tree in Temescal Valley southeast of Los Angeles. The three survivors testified at Chandra’s trial.

