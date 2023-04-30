11 dead, 4 hospitalized in gas leak in northern India

NEW DELHI (AP) — Media reports in India say 11 people have died and four are hospitalized after a gas leak in northern Punjab state. Police told the Press Trust of India news agency the incident occurred Sunday at an industrial area in Ludhiana city but the source of the gas leak is still unclear. India’s National Disaster Response Force sealed off the densely populated area and evacuated residents. Authorities are trying to ascertain the type of gas in the leak. The state’s chief minister, Bhagwant Mann, said the leak came from a factory but didn’t provide more details. He tweeted that all possible help is being provided.

