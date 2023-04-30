Pakistan police allege 2 clerics raped boy in seminary

MULTAN, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistani police say they have arrested two clerics for allegedly raping a 10-year-old boy in a religious school in eastern Punjab province. A spokesman for the Khanewal district police said Sunday the attack happened Saturday when the boy’s uncle went to visit his nephew and arrived to find him being raped by a cleric in a side room of the school while another cleric waited. The spokesman said a complaint was filed by the boy’s uncle. He said police did an initial investigation and then arrested two suspects. Police would not allow an Associated Press reporter to seek comment from the two clerics citing an ongoing investigation. The two men had not yet found legal representation.

