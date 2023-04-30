Report: 6 students shot, wounded at Mississippi house party

BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (AP) — Six high school students were injured after gunfire erupted at a house party in southern Mississippi. The Biloxi Sun Herald reports the shootings happened overnight Saturday in Bay St. Louis. All six students suffered gunshot wounds and were taken to area hospitals. Two victims are students at Bay High School in Bay St. Louis. The other four attend Hancock High School in nearby Kiln. None of them had attended Bay High’s prom, which was held earlier Saturday night. It wasn’t immediately clear how many shots were fired and if anyone has been arrested. The house is less than a mile from the Hollywood Casino.

