Guatemalans are fed up with corruption ahead of an election that may draw many protest votes

GUATEMALA CITY (AP) — As Guatemala prepares to elect a new president Sunday, its citizens are fed up with government corruption, on edge about crime and struggling with poverty and malnutrition _ all of which drives tens of thousands out of the country each year. And for many disillusioned voters, especially those who supported candidates who were blocked from running this year, the contenders leading the field of two dozen hopefuls at the close of campaigning Friday seem like the least likely to drive the needed changes. A recent poll suggest many voters cast null votes on Sunday.

By SONIA PÉREZ D. and CHRISTOPHER SHERMAN Associated Press

