Airstrike hits busy market in opposition-held northwestern Syria and kills at least 9 people

JISR AL-SHUGHUR, Syria (AP) — Activists and first responders in Syria say an airstrike over a busy vegetable market in the northwest has killed at least nine people. According to activists and Britain-based opposition war monitor the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, it was Russia, a top ally of Syrian President Bashar Assad, that launched the strike early Sunday over the strategic opposition-held town of Jisr al-Shughur near the Turkish border. It comes a day after Moscow’s top mercenary group briefly revolted against Russian President Vladimir Putin. Opposition-held northwestern Syria’s civil defense organization known as the White Helmets said over 30 people have been wounded. Farmers rushed the wounded to the hospital while activists shared urgent calls for blood donations.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.