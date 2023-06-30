Fox News reaches $12M settlement with former Tucker Carlson producer who testified in Dominion case

NEW YORK (AP) — A lawyer for a former Fox News producer who says the network coerced her into giving false testimony in Dominion Inc.’s defamation lawsuit says her former employer is paying her $12 million to settle her legal claims. Attorney Parisis G. Filippatos said Friday that the payout will settle all of her pending litigation against Fox Corp., Fox News Network and employees, including former Fox host Tucker Carlson. One lawsuit was in Manhattan federal court, which was notified the lawsuit had settled. In a statement, Fox News said it was pleased it was able to resolve the matter without further litigation.

