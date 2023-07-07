Humanoid robots say they could be better leaders but will not rebel against human creators

BERLIN (AP) — Humanoid robots say they could lead more efficiently than humans, but wouldn’t take anyone’s job away and had no intention of rebelling against their creators. Nine AI-enabled humanoid robots sat or stood with their creators at a podium in a Geneva conference center on Friday for what the United Nations’ International Telecommunication Union billed as the world’s first news conference featuring humanoid social robots. Reporters were asked to speak slowly and clearly when addressing the robots, and informed that time lags in responses would be due to the internet connection and not to the robots themselves. That didn’t prevent awkward pauses, audio problems and some robotic moments.

