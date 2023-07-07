Pocatello Regional Airport preparing for incoming second flight

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - The Pocatello Regional Airport is ready for a big change coming in September.

Starting on Sept. 5, the airport is adding a second daily flight traveling to and from Salt Lake City.

"This has been something that's been requested," said airport manager Alan Evans. "Those who use the airport frequently really have desire to have this. It's a great opportunity for businesses who are looking to move to the Pocatello area or the region. It gives them options as well. This is a very good thing economically for our entire region."

The two departures are scheduled for 7:58 a.m. and 1:25 p.m., and the arrivals are set for 12:30 p.m. and 9:57 p.m.

The plane itself will be different as well.

"They've added a bigger aircraft to fly these flights," Evans said. "It will be a 70 passenger jet with first class and that is very important. Delta desires first class in all of their aircrafts. That's going to be really nice for those who travel from Pocatello."

Evans says COVID-19 had a big effect on the airport, but with the help of the city and Governor Brad Little, he hopes to get it back to what it was like pre-COVID.

"Twin Falls Airport was in a similar situation and we went together and and talked with Delta and expressed our frustrations and our concerns and the things that we needed," Evans said. "Delta did a great job of listening and realizing what needed to happen here."

Evans is hopeful the airport will continue on an upward trajectory.

"The aviation industry is really challenging and has been for a little while, but it's really nice to kind of see things turning a corner and see things rebounding a little bit and to see the excitement of people getting out and traveling and doing the things that they want to do," Evans said. "We're excited to be a part of that."

Tickets for both flights are currently available for purchase on Delta's website.