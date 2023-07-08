Pedigree Stage Stop Sled Dog Race organizers are pleased to announce the 2024 race schedule and entry criteria

2024 Race Dates and Schedule: (All stages are 30 to 35 miles)

· January 26 – Ceremonial Start – Jackson, Wyoming

· January 27 – Stage One – Teton County, Wyoming

· January 28 – Stage Two – Lander, Wyoming

· January 29 – Stage Three – Pinedale, Wyoming

· January 30 – Stage Four – Big Piney / Marbleton, Wyoming

· February 31 – Stage Five – Kemmerer, Wyoming

· February 1 – Travel Day

· February 2 – Stage Six – Alpine, Wyoming

· February 3 – Stage Seven & Final Banquet – Driggs, Idaho

Applications for Entry: The 2024 Pedigree Stage Stop Sled Dog Race is limited to a maximum of 25 teams. Entry will be open on the following schedule. If at any time the field becomes filled, additional qualified applications will be placed on a wait list in the order they were received.

· Open Entry: September 1, 2023, through December 31, 2023.

o Applications from any qualified musher will be accepted for any open spots.

Where to Apply: Applications must be completed on-line through the race website www.wyomingstagestop.orgaccessible at the “Musher Information” page which can be found on the “Race Information” drop down menu.

Time of Day: Applications can be submitted no sooner than 12:00 p.m.(noon) Mountain Standard Time on September 1, 2023.

READ MORE ON THE ATTACHED PDFRoger Carpenter

2024 PEDIGREE® Stage Stop Race | Media Directormedia@wyomingstagestop.org

Facebook https://www.facebook.com/PedigreeStageStopRace

website https://www.wyomingstagestop.org

Instagram https://www.instagram.com/pedigreestagestoprace

YouTube https://www.youtube.com/@pedigreestagestoprace9249