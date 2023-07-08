The Dutch prime minister hands in his resignation as the government collapses over migration

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte has visited the king to turn in the resignation of his four-party coalition and set the deeply divided Netherlands on track for a general election later this year. The vexed issue of reining in migration that has troubled countries across Europe for years was the final stumbling block that brought down Rutte’s government Friday night. It exposed the deep ideological differences between the four parties that made up the uneasy coalition. Now it is likely to dominate campaigning for an election that is still months away. King Willem-Alexander flew back from a family vacation in Greece to meet with Rutte on Saturday.

