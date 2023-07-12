Humans’ impact on Earth began a new epoch in the 1950s called the Anthropocene, scientists say

Humans have etched their impact on Earth with such strength and permanence since the middle of the 20th century that scientists says a new geologic epoch began then. Called the Anthropocene — and derived from the Greek terms for “human” and “new” — this epoch started sometime between 1950 and 1954. While there is evidence worldwide that captures the impact of burning fossil fuels, detonating nuclear weapons and dumping fertilizers and plastics on land and in waterways, the scientists are proposing a small but deep lake outside of Toronto, Canada — Crawford Lake — to place a historic marker.

