Pocatello hosts 2023 Idaho International Choral Festival

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - For the whole week, The Idaho International Choral Festival has been taken place on Idaho State University's campus in Pocatello.

Multiple groups performed outside of the Pond Student Union on Friday afternoon including the Tiantai Buddhism Conservatory Dawn Choir, Coro Intermezzo, the Idaho Regional High School Honor Choir and Poznań Boys Choir from Poland.

Some of the same groups will be singing on Friday night as well, with the High School Honor Choir and Coro Intermezzo performing at Jensen Hall, and the Poznań’s Boys’ Choir and VEUS — Cor Infantil Amics de la Unió performing at Frazier Hall. Both are scheduled at 7 p.m.

The event was founded in 1999, and brings together choir groups from all across the globe. It takes place every three years in Pocatello and helps inspire cultural diversity through the universal language of music.

The Festival will culminate on Saturday with a Gala Concert at 7 p.m. at Jensen Hall.