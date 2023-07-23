Spain’s election yields a distorted mirror of the success and failure of its political leaders

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — The outcome of Spain’s elections shows the country is politically split down the middle. The expected battle between two leftist and two rightist parties that were teaming up to form potential coalitions became a reality, in a nail-biting vote account that left Spain close to a gridlock. Left-wing leader and Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez withstood the assault of right-wing leader Alberto Núñez Feijóo, while junior far-left ally Yolanda Díaz tied with far-right junior ally Santiago Abascal. The election results draw a different future for each of them compared to what most of the polls pointed out.

