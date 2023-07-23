They’re the names you don’t know. Hollywood’s ‘journeyman’ actors explain why they are striking
By JOCELYN NOVECK and R.J. RICO
Associated Press
NEW YORK (AP) — You don’t know their names but you might recognize their faces. Hollywood’s “journeyman” actors tend to work for scale pay, and spend at least as much time lining up work as working. They have to keep multiple balls in the air: TV jobs, commercials, voiceover work. And they’re the ones — not the big Hollywood names — who are at the heart of the current strike. The AP interviewed several journeyman actors about why they’re striking. One issue: the emergence of streaming has severely reduced the residual payments actors count on. Many who work as extras also worry that AI will replicate their images without paying them more.