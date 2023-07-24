Bancroft hosts 125th annual Pioneer Days

BANCROFT, Idaho (KIFI) - An annual tradition in southeast Idaho was back in action on Monday.

Bancroft is hosted their 125th annual Pioneer Days.

The local tradition includes a parade, multiple vendors and is headlined by the rodeo.

From mutton busting to calf roping, there were events for people of all ages to participate in, and the tradition has evolved over the last century.

"It was just a baseball game, and then the pioneers bucked a few horses and then they moved to rodeo grounds down this way two or three different times," said Co-Chairman Evan Mclain. "But we've never quit."

The event has the oldest consecutive rodeo in Idaho, and this small town community always makes a big turn out.

"It's a homecoming for all the old people," Mclain said. "Pioneers everything, and it's grown every year. There's close to 700 contestants this year for a one day rodeo."

Lester Barfuss says he's been helping at the rodeo since the sixties, and is proud that the community has something to look forward to.

"Bancroft comes alive just one day and that's the 24th of July when the pioneers came into the Salt Lake Valley," Barfuss said, "We have just kept this tradition going."

For both Barfuss and Mclain, the joy is to see the community come out and have fun.

"Just to have the people there makes it worth the year's time," Mclain said.

