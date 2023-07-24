Canadian police find remains after severe flooding in Nova Scotia

HALIFAX, Nova Scotia (AP) — Canadian police say they have found the body of a missing man and what they believe are remains of a second person swept away in severe flooding that hit Nova Scotia over the weekend. The Royal Canadian Mounted Police said Monday that they recovered the body of a 52-year-old man from Windsor, Nova Scotia, in a search area northwest of Halifax. The second person’s remains were found on shore in a tidal area in the neighboring county. Four people, including two children, were reported missing Saturday when the two vehicles they were travelling in were submerged in the regional municipality of West Hants. A series of thunderstorms that began Friday and stretched into Saturday dumped up to 10 inches of rain on several parts of the province.

