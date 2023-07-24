How David Bowie, long thought ambivalent to country music, became a writer on a Chris Young song

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Country star Chris Young’s latest single, “Young Love & Saturday Nights,” is a vivid love letter to summertime weekends, old trucks, and dive bar bands. And it might sound immediately familiar: The guitar lick that opens the track and carries throughout is lifted directly from David Bowie’s 1974 hit “Rebel Rebel.” Bowie is credited posthumously as a songwriter on the track, making it one of the genre-melding icon’s few forays into country music. Bowie has a reputation for disliking country music, but an expert and Young himself say that’s not the full story. That begins with the sale of Bowie’s catalog last year.

