77 people are injured, 5 critically, after 2 buses collide at a South African university
By The Associated Press
JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Police and transport authorities say at least 77 people have been injured, five of them critically, after two buses collided at the entrance to a South African university. One of the buses was a university vehicle ferrying students between campuses at the University of Johannesburg. The other was a city bus. Metro Bus spokesperson Goodwill Shiburi said that five people suffered critical injuries in the crash on Tuesday and all 77 of the injured were hospitalized. He said both drivers were among those taken to the hospital. One of the buses lay on its side after crashing through a fence at an entrance to the university.