Fish salvage order issued for Jensen Grove

KIFI
By
New
today at 5:31 PM
Published 5:38 PM

BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI) - The Idaho Department of Fish and Game has issued a salvage order for the pond at Jensen Grove Park in Blackfoot.

The salvage order went into affect on Monday July 24 and goes through Oct. 30.

During the salvage order timeline at Jensen Grove Pond:

  • Fish may be taken by any method except use of firearms, explosives, chemicals, electric current, or prohibited baits.
  • All bag, possession, size, and number limits are suspended.
  • A valid Idaho fishing license is still required.
  • No live fish may be transported from the pond.

The City of Blackfoot diverts water into Jensen Grove Pond to support aquifer recharge efforts in the upper Snake River Plain. This practice occurs annually at this water body and provides an opportunity for a seasonal urban fishery.  

In May, Idaho Fish and Game stocked 4,500 catchable-sized rainbow trout into the pond for anglers.

Recently, the Snake River discharge has decreased while irrigation needs have increased, and that has resulted in water levels quickly dropping in Jensen Grove Pond. 

The fish will not survive when water levels in the pond become unsuitable, therefore an order of salvage is warranted to maximize public use of these fish.

Cole Sams

Cole is a reporter for Local News 8 and Eyewitness News 3.

