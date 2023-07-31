In her next book ‘Prequel,’ Rachel Maddow will explore a WWII-era plot to overthrow US government

NEW YORK (AP) — Rachel Maddow’s next book will be an exploration into right-wing extremism in the U.S., including a plot to overthrow the government at the start of World War II. Crown, an imprint of Penguin Random House, announced Monday that Maddow’s “Prequel: An American Fight Against Fascism” will be published Oct. 17. The book expands upon research for the liberal author-commentator’s podcast “Rachel Maddow Presents: Ultra.” In “Prequel,” Maddow will look into anti-government actions involving a Nazi agent, more than 20 members of Congress and the anti-Semitic America First Committee that led to a 1944 sedition trial. That case ended in a mistrial.

