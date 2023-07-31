Missouri man facing scheduled execution for beating death of 6-year-old girl in 2002
By DAVID A. LIEB
Associated Press
JEFFESON CITY, Mo. (AP) — A man who abducted a 6-year-old girl and beat her to death is scheduled to be executed in Missouri. Tuesday’ execution of Johnny Johnson would mark the fourth of the year in Missouri. Johnson was convicted of killing Casey Williamson in July 2002 in St. Louis County. He had spent the night on the couch of a home where Casey and her family also were staying. In the morning, he lured the girl to an abandoned factory where he tried to sexually assault her. When Casey fought back, he killed her with a brick and a large rock. Johnson’s lawyers contend he is incompetent to be executed because of schizophrenia.